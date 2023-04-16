Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,606 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $58,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,905,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

QEFA opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $71.56.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

