Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,826 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $743,000. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,551,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $215.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $245.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

