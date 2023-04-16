Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Stock Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS WAYN opened at $27.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.29. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 20.19%.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, home loans, and financial planning. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered Wooster, OH.

