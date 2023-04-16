Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Short Interest Update

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,300 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 720,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 797,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Waterdrop by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Waterdrop by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Waterdrop by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop Price Performance

NYSE WDH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,728. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of -0.97. Waterdrop has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.61 million. Waterdrop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Waterdrop will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.