Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the March 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 825,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Washington Federal from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brent J. Beardall bought 1,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Washington Federal Stock Down 3.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,281,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,074,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,105,000 after buying an additional 130,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,351,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,532,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,796,000 after buying an additional 381,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,060,000 after buying an additional 183,238 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAFD opened at $28.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $196.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.50 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 31.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

