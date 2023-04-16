Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $3.94 on Top Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $107.01 million and $6.80 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.94 or 0.00013004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00029568 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018460 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,281.85 or 1.00030128 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.93792038 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $8,752,200.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

