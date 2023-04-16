VRES 1-Day Volume Hits $153.27 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can now be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $82.57 million and $153.27 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007702 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00029575 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018421 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,298.35 or 1.00031436 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03579779 USD and is up 5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $68.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

