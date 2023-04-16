Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance

IDE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 40,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,249. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 29.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.