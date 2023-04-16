Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance
IDE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 40,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,249. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $11.38.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.