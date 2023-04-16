Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,813,900 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 5,470,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,962.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNNVF. Barclays downgraded shares of Vonovia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vonovia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Stock Performance

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $23.78.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.