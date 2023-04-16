Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Moderna by 89.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 21.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after acquiring an additional 371,311 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 67.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,978,000 after acquiring an additional 847,329 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Moderna Price Performance
MRNA traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.10. 2,661,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.27.
Insider Transactions at Moderna
In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $7,682,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,418,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $7,682,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,418,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 512,337 shares of company stock valued at $82,740,232. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
