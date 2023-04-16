Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 7.8% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,198,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,238. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.