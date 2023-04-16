Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the March 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Price Performance

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,321. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $417,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $233,000.

