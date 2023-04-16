Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Declares Dividend of $0.63

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.628 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vinci Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. Vinci has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $30.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vinci from €116.00 ($126.09) to €117.00 ($127.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions, Energy, and Construction. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

