Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Short Interest Update

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vimeo Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of VMEO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,691. Vimeo has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $11.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vimeo will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vimeo

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMEO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after acquiring an additional 291,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,298 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,656 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,033,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,265,000 after acquiring an additional 737,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,515,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 845,520 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

