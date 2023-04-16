Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Short Interest Update

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Vimeo Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of VMEO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,691. Vimeo has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $11.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.88.
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vimeo will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Vimeo
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
About Vimeo
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vimeo (VMEO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.