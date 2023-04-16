VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of CSB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.74. 38,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,750. The company has a market capitalization of $388.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $46.33 and a one year high of $59.53.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th.
The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
