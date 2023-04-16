VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CSB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.74. 38,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,750. The company has a market capitalization of $388.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $46.33 and a one year high of $59.53.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSB. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9,412.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 95,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $824,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

