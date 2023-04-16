VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 1,166.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CFO opened at $62.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $62.97. The company has a market cap of $753.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $58.69 and a one year high of $75.14.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 396,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 333,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,869 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

