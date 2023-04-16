VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 1,166.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of CFO opened at $62.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $62.97. The company has a market cap of $753.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $58.69 and a one year high of $75.14.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
