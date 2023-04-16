Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Update

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Via Renewables Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of VIASP stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60. Via Renewables has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $25.26.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a $0.713 dividend. This is an increase from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.50%.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

