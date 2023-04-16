Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Update

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 843,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vext Science Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of VEXTF traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,621. Vext Science has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19.
About Vext Science
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vext Science (VEXTF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.