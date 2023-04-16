Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Update

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 843,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vext Science Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of VEXTF traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,621. Vext Science has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19.

About Vext Science

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. The company is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

