Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.4% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $333.52 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $233.01 and a 12 month high of $334.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.48. The company has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,809,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,819 shares of company stock worth $24,021,423. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

