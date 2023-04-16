Vertcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $8.44 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $8.44 million and approximately $253,434.46 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,352.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.42 or 0.00334137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00073818 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.78 or 0.00539588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00445945 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,548,310 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

