VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $431,520.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total transaction of $431,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 647,810 shares in the company, valued at $139,771,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VeriSign alerts:

On Tuesday, April 11th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total transaction of $1,267,740.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,560.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total transaction of $406,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $406,200.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.76, for a total transaction of $417,520.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total transaction of $640,290.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total transaction of $423,460.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $644,610.00.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $216.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.66. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $224.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.