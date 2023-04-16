VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Update

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the March 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of VerifyMe in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:VRME opened at $1.79 on Friday. VerifyMe has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in VerifyMe by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VerifyMe in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VerifyMe in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of software driven predictive analytics logistics. It operates under the PeriShip Global Solutions and VerifyMe Solutions segments. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers a value-added service provider for time and temperature sensitive parcel management. The VerifyMe Solutions segment specializes in solutions that connect brands with consumers through their products.

