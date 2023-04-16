Verasity Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $72.73 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Verasity has a total market cap of $72.73 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013129 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

