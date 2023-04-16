Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 658,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VERA traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 478,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,629. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $24.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.49.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.26). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush downgraded Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 10,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $72,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,664,702 shares in the company, valued at $11,985,854.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 15,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $109,966.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,919,621 shares in the company, valued at $13,840,467.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 10,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $72,518.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,664,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,985,854.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,278,801 shares of company stock valued at $16,000,096 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,536,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,736,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,579,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 1,340.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 7,253.1% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 281,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 277,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Stories

