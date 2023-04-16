Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 5,820,000 shares. Currently, 22.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 838,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Insider Activity at Ventyx Biosciences

In related news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $493,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,078,726.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $3,373,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,838 shares of company stock valued at $9,368,158 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,843,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after acquiring an additional 105,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 758,903 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,913,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,381,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after acquiring an additional 324,314 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

VTYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $33.92. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $47.25.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

