Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. Ventas has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -362.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 30,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 80,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Stories

