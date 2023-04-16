VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of VectivBio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VectivBio by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in VectivBio in the third quarter worth about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in VectivBio in the third quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in VectivBio in the fourth quarter worth about $11,481,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VectivBio Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ VECT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.60. 19,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,562. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. VectivBio has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

VectivBio Company Profile

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

