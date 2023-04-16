VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of VBI Vaccines from $60.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday.

VBI Vaccines Price Performance

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $3.20 on Thursday. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

VBI Vaccines ( NASDAQ:VBIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 115.47% and a negative net margin of 10,471.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 212,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $467,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,072,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of VBI Vaccines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the first quarter valued at $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

