Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,714,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,995. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The company has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

