Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lifted by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 13.1% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $39,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,350,000 after acquiring an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $205.08. 4,142,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,918. The company has a market cap of $280.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

