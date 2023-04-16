Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Down 74.9% in March

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the March 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.91. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.09 and a 1-year high of $80.26.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000.

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.