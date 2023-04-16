Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

