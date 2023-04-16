Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,521,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $103.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.32. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.