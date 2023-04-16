VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stake Boosted by MY Wealth Management Inc.

MY Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 12.3% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,594,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,121,000 after buying an additional 205,754 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,283,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,789,000 after buying an additional 357,559 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,778,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,637,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ANGL opened at $27.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $29.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

