Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

CMF stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.26.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

