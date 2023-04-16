Van Strum & Towne Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHJ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,237,000 after acquiring an additional 54,054 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 875,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,522,000 after purchasing an additional 419,367 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 192,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,503,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 132,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914 shares during the period.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHJ stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $48.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.98.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

