Van Strum & Towne Inc. Purchases 440 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 2.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 27,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 24,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

