Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $148.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.82. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.