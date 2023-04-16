Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the March 15th total of 224,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of VLON stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.36. 235,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,409. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -1.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 130,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.91% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

