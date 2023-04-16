Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,460,000 after buying an additional 159,680 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,275,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,945,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,812,000 after acquiring an additional 110,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 64.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,536,000 after acquiring an additional 565,324 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.74. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.94.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.