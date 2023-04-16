Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Short Interest Update

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,700 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the March 15th total of 190,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Valens Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Valens Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Valens Semiconductor Trading Up 4.1 %

Valens Semiconductor stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 426,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,147. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. Valens Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. Analysts anticipate that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

