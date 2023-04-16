Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Short Interest Up 158.9% in March

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 158.9% from the March 15th total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Vaccitech

In other news, CEO William Enright sold 15,000 shares of Vaccitech stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VACC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaccitech by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,844,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vaccitech by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

Vaccitech Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VACC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. 15,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,575. The company has a market capitalization of $93.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.14. Vaccitech has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VACC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vaccitech from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Vaccitech from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Vaccitech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.