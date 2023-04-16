Utrust 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.61 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $58.49 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Utrust

Utrust’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

