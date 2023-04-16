USDD Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One USDD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003267 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, USDD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. USDD has a total market capitalization of $718.01 million and approximately $15.67 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

USDD Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

