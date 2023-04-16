UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02, RTT News reports. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY23 guidance to $24.50-25.00 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH traded down $14.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $511.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,871,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $485.46 and a 200 day moving average of $507.11. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 2,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

