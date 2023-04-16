UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02, RTT News reports. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY23 guidance to $24.50-25.00 EPS.
NYSE UNH traded down $14.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $511.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,871,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $485.46 and a 200 day moving average of $507.11. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.
UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.00.
UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.
