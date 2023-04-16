United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.29.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United States Steel news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel
United States Steel Stock Performance
NYSE X opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36.
United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.
United States Steel Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 2.23%.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.
