United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United States Steel news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

United States Steel Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE X opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Further Reading

