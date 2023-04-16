Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 5.4% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $6.26 or 0.00020640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.61 billion and approximately $77.79 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.30 or 0.00317745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011216 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000588 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000177 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,486,703 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.2607616 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 653 active market(s) with $128,447,282.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.