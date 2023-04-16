Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Lowered by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.4% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UNP opened at $198.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

