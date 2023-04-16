Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Unico American Stock Up 0.5 %

UNAM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779. Unico American has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($2.53) million during the quarter.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded by Erwin Cheldin in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

