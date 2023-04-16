Ultra (UOS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.73 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001171 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $107.88 million and $2.73 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,327.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.00442113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00121784 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030843 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00041211 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000572 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002558 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.339143 USD and is up 9.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,283,902.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

